Final Reminder that More than $35,000 Available in Scholarships from Cox Communications   Deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2018 for qualifying high school seniors living in Cox service area

Cox Communications is offering $35,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in Orange County and Palos Verdes. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2018, 2 p.m. PST. The “Cox Scholars” scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2018 graduating high school senior living in the Southern California Cox service area.

“Our company was founded by a teacher, so supporting education and helping students realize their educational dreams is very important to us,” said Lacey Gaitan, Manager of Community Relations for Cox Communications. “And in serving the youth of Orange County and Palos Verdes, we hope to provide opportunity and help pave the way for the next generation to make a difference in our community.”

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives. Students must submit the completed online application by Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 2 p.m. PST. For more information, visit www.CoxCharitiesCA.org.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2017, 13 Cox Scholars from Orange County and Palos Verdes were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

by