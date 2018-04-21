FIRST NORTH AMERICAN TOUR OF  TONY AWARD®-WINNING BROADWAY REVIVAL OF  THE COLOR PURPLE  COMES TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Posted on April 21st, 2018

News, The Arts

 

 

ALUMNI OF ACCLAIMED REVIVAL HEADLINE TOUR

June 19 – 24, 2018
Segerstrom Hall
Tickets On Sale Now 

“A glory to behold!”
-The New York Times

“One of the greatest revivals ever!”
-New York Magazine

“A direct hit to the heart…”
-The Hollywood Reporter

The critically acclaimed new production of THE COLOR PURPLE comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts June 19-24, 2018. Producers of this first North American tour have just announced full casting of this Tony Award®-winning Broadway revival.

The cast is led by members of the 2016 Broadway revival, including Adrianna Hicks (Aladdin – Broadway, Sister Act – Germany) as Celie,Carla R. Stewart (Ghost – National Tour, Rent – Regional) as Shug Avery and Carrie Compere (Holler If You Hear MeShrek the Musical – National Tour) as Sofia.

scfta.org

