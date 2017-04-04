FOA Foundation Awards Grants

The FOA Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded $100,000 in grants to local non-profits in the Laguna Beach. The recipients are as follows:

ART4KIDS, Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Festival of Arts

Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, Inc.

Laguna Beach High School Band Boosters

Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation

Laguna Beach Seniors

Laguna Beach Unified School District

Laguna College of Art & Design

Laguna Community Concert Band

Laguna Dance Festival

Laguna Outreach for Community Arts

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association

LagunaTunes, Inc.

Master Chorale of Saddleback Valley

Music in Common, Inc

No Square Theatre

Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund

The Laguna Playhouse

The MY HERO Project

“The FOA Foundation is proud to help fund the many worthwhile non-profit art organizations in the community, and also provide support for a number of art disciplines in Laguna Beach schools,” said Festival of Arts Foundation President Scott Moore. Along with Mr. Moore, Foundation board members include John Campbell (Vice President), Bob Earl (Treasurer); Jacquie Moffett (Secretary) and John Rayment.

In 1989, the Festival of Arts with a $1.5 million donation established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach. The Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach. The Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.

To date, the Festival of Arts along with the Foundation cumulatively has awarded over $2 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach. Anyone interested in donating to the Foundation may contact Scott Moore at the Festival of Arts Foundation, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

