FOA Foundation Awards Grants

FOA Foundation Awards GrantsPosted on April 4th, 2017
The FOA Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded $100,000 in grants to local non-profits in the Laguna Beach. The recipients are as follows:
ART4KIDS, Inc.
Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach
Festival of Arts
Laguna Art Museum
Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, Inc.
Laguna Beach High School Band Boosters
Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation
Laguna Beach Seniors
Laguna Beach Unified School District
Laguna College of Art & Design
Laguna Community Concert Band
Laguna Dance Festival
Laguna Outreach for Community Arts
Laguna Plein Air Painters Association
LagunaTunes, Inc.
Master Chorale of Saddleback Valley
Music in Common, Inc
No Square Theatre
Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund
The Laguna Playhouse
The MY HERO Project
“The FOA Foundation is proud to help fund the many worthwhile non-profit art organizations in the community, and also provide support for a number of art disciplines in Laguna Beach schools,” said Festival of Arts Foundation President Scott Moore. Along with Mr. Moore, Foundation board members include John Campbell (Vice President), Bob Earl (Treasurer); Jacquie Moffett (Secretary) and John Rayment.
In 1989, the Festival of Arts with a $1.5 million donation established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach. The Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach. The Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.
To date, the Festival of Arts along with the Foundation cumulatively has awarded over $2 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach. Anyone interested in donating to the Foundation may contact Scott Moore at the Festival of Arts Foundation, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.
Sharbie Higuchi
Director of Marketing and Public Relations
Festival of Arts • 650 Laguna Canyon Road • Laguna Beach, CA 92651