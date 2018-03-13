The FOA Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded $100,000 in grants to local non-profits in the Laguna Beach

The recipients are as follows:

ART4KIDS, Inc.; Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach; Community Art Projects; Festival of Arts; Laguna Art Museum; Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, Inc.; Laguna Beach High School Art Department; Laguna Beach High School Band Boosters; Laguna Beach High School Ceramics; Laguna Beach High School Dance Department; Laguna Beach High School Performing Arts; Laguna Beach Live!; Laguna Beach Seniors; Laguna College of Art & Design; Laguna Community Concert Band; Laguna Dance Festival; Laguna Outreach for Community Arts; Laguna Plein Air Painters Association; LagunaTunes, Inc.; Master Chorale of Saddleback Valley; No Square Theatre; Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund; The Laguna Playhouse.

“The FOA Foundation has just distributed $100,000 to 23 deserving non-profit art organizations in the Laguna Beach community. While the FOA Foundation serves all ages and their pursuit of artistic enrichment, we make a special effort to support the cultural education of our youth, from primary school through college,” said FOA Foundation President Scott Moore. Along with Mr. Moore, Foundation board members include John Campbell (Vice President), Bob Earl (Treasurer); Jacquie Moffett (Secretary) and John Rayment.

In 1989, the Festival of Arts with a $1.5 million donation established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach. The Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach. The Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The FOA Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.

To date, the Festival of Arts along with the Foundation cumulatively has awarded over $2 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach. Anyone interested in donating to the Foundation may contact Scott Moore at the FOA Foundation, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.



