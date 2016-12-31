FOUND THEATRE HOSTS “WHAT IF?,” A SOLO CABARET BY LONG BEACH PERFORMER JENNY JACOBS

After sold-out performances of her original cabaret, “Coming Home,” Jenny Jacobs returns to The Found Theatre of Long Beach to share her love of musical theatre and American standards. New song selections combined with stories from her childhood in Long Beach, adventures abroad, and present day, tell the story of what happens when you always wonder…”What If?”

The Found Theatre, 599 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, will present the exclusive engagement of “What If?” on Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, at 7 pm, and Sunday, January 22 at 4 pm. Tickets are $20 and may be reserved at 562-433-3363 orinfo@foundtheatre.org. For more information about Jenny Jacobs, visit www.jennyjacobs.net.

