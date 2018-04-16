THE FOUND THEATRE PRESENTS “THE LOVER” BY HAROLD PINTER

The Found Theatre of Long Beach is pleased to present “The Lover” by renowned British playwright, director, actor and political activist Harold Pinter, the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005. First produced on the London stage in 1963, “The Lover” explores the private intricacies of a modern marriage in a way that is as fresh and shocking today as it was more than 50 years ago.

A seemingly staid British couple play a psychological game of needs and wants as they examine fidelity, illicit desire and the complexities of us versus me in this comic drama. As ever in this absurdist playwright’s work, there are two distinct plays taking place…the verbal and the nonverbal…and what the characters do not say is as important as what they do say. This production is directed by Long Beach director and actor Allen Sewell, and features Steven Fiorillo, Craig Johnson, Heidi Motzkus, and Gaelyn Wilkie. “The Lover” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Performances take place at The Found Theatre, 599 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, running Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm, April 27 through May 27. There is a special Pay-What-You-Can performance on Thursday, May 24 at 8 pm.

Tickets are $15 and may be reserved by calling 562-433-3363 or emailing info@foundtheatre.org. Additional information is available at foundtheatre.org or on the Found Theatre Facebook page.

by