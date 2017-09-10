Free Concert Hour & Clarinet Recital featuring Josh Ranz

The Music Department at Saddleback College presents Concert Hour, a variety of individual and ensemble performances on Thursdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Fine Arts Room 101 and the McKinney Theatre. Admission is free and open to the public.

On Thursday, September 21st, adjunct faculty member, Joshua Ranz will perform a clarinet recital that will include pieces by Bernstein, Brahms, and a collection of famous arias.

Joshua Ranz is principal clarinet of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. He has also served as principal clarinet of the New West Symphony since Sept., 2013 and acting principal clarinet of the Pacific Symphony since June, 2014.

Saddleback’s Instrumental Studies Department is privileged to have some of the finest musicians of the Pacific Symphony as its instructors. The department has hosted master classes by distinguished violinists such as Martin Chalifour (principal Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and professor at USC), Professor William Fitzpatrick (Chapman University), Haroutune Bedelian (UCI), Guillaume Sutre (UCLA), Movses Pogossian (UCLA), Martin Beaver (Colburn Conservatory), Eric Silberger (internationally known soloist), Henry Gronnier (Colburn, CSULB), and Lina Bahn (USC). The Symphony Orchestra and the Wind Ensemble tackle some of the most difficult pieces such as Verdi’s and Brahms’ Requiems. Dr. Kouritas is also teaching violin, viola and chamber music and has performed recently several violin recitals. Recently, he was honored to work with Carl St. Clair in the Ithaca Conducting Master class. In June 2014, he was selected by the Baltimore Symphony to work in a master class with Gerard Schwarz (former Seattle Symphony’s Music Director).

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway turn left to the third traffic light, which is Saddleback’s Marguerite entrance. Turn right into the campus and take the second left to Theatre Circle, turning right into Lot 12.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

