Free Concert Hour with Francois Moutin & Kavita Shah at Saddleback College

The Music Department at Saddleback College presents Concert Hour, a variety of individual and ensemble performances on Thursdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Fine Arts Room 101 and the McKinney Theatre. Admission is free.

On Thursday, April 5th, guest artists Francois Moutin and Kavita Shah perform FA 101.

This unique duo embraces spontaneity, virtuosity a, d lyricism. Francois Moutin was born in Paris and received a doctorate in physics at the age of 24 before choosing to become a professional musician. The bassist and composer has since toured in over 30 countries around the world. Shah studied languages and literature at Harvard University before pursuing a Master’s in jazz at Manhattan School of Music. Hailed by NPR for her “amazing dexterity for musical languages,” Shah regularly tours in Europe and the United States at venues such as the Park Avenue Armory and the Kennedy Center.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway turn left to the third traffic light, which is Saddleback’s Marguerite entrance. Turn right into the campus and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Lot 12 will be on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

