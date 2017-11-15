Free Concert Hour with Chih-Long Hu at Saddleback College

Saddleback College presents Concert Hour, a variety of individual and ensemble performances on Thursdays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Fine Arts Room 101.

Admission is free and open to the public.

On Thursday, November 30th, pianist Chih-Long Hu will give a lecture-recital titled: I’ll be Bach! The program will include: Bach/Kvitko: Prelude in C with a Few Added Notes; Bach: Prelude and Fugue in C-sharp Minor, BWV 849; Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825; Bach/Busoni: Chaconn; Hu: Afterthoughts on Bach’s Goldberg Variations.

A native of Taiwan, pianist Chih-Long Hu‘s performance career was launched after receiving honors including the Taipei National Concert Hall Arising Star, the Chi-Mei Artist Award, and prizes from the Mauro Monopoli International Piano Competition in Italy, the Concurs International De Piano D’Escaldes-Engordany in Andorra, the Takamatsu International Piano Competition in Japan, and San Jose International Piano Competition in California.

Hu holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts in piano performance from the University of Michigan, a Master’s degree from Taipei National University of the Arts, and a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from National Taiwan University. His piano teachers include Arthur Greene, Hung-Kuan Chen, and Tai-Cheng Chen. Dr. Hu has served on the faculty at East Tennessee State University and was appointed as Sandra G. Powell Endowed Professor of Piano at The University of Tennessee starting in fall 2016.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

