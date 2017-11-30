Free December Music Events at Saddleback College

The Division of Fine Arts and Media Technology is pleased to announce upcoming free music events for the month of December.

On Friday, December 1, at 11am in FA103, a Chamber Music Concert will perform.

On Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts courtyard, the Commercial Music Ensemble performs classic rock, folk, hip hop and original compositions. Come and support our talented students under the stars at Saddleback College.

On Thursday, December 7th at 2:00 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre, Saddleback students will perform a recital of music.

On Friday, December 8, at 11am in FA103, a Chamber Music Concert will perform.

On Sunday, December 10, at 2:30pm in FA101, Reflections of the Ocean Classical Keyboard Series presents the Piano Ensemble Class Recital. Students in the Saddleback College keyboard studies program will perform.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo credit: Saddleback College

by