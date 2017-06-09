Free Document Shredding, E-waste event this Saturday – Soka University’s parking lot A

The City of Aliso Viejo will host its annual Document Shredding and E-waste collection event this Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon in Soka University’s parking lot A at 1 University Drive.

Bring paper records in up to 10 grocery bags or standard-size boxes for immediate shredding. Staff will be on hand distributing pamphlets and answering questions about identity theft. You can also bring electronic waste – computers, printers, scanners, cell phones and other devices – for recycling.

For more information, call 949-425-2506.

