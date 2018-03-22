Free Fun Ahead in April  on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza  at Segerstrom Center for the Arts 

Swing at Six! Dance Class – April 6

Revelations Celebration – April 14

Sip & Swing! Party – April 15

Brilliance: A Night of Music and Light – April 21

Live Band Karaoke with Casual Encounters – April 28 FREE

Prepare to dance this April, because things are about to start hopping and shakin’ on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Among the exciting FREE events planned is the final Swing Dance Lesson from a series that started in March and a Sip & Swing! Party on April 15 for anyone with all the right moves. On April 14, the Center invites everyone from around Orange County to extend a heartfelt welcome to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on its return to the Center.

Revelations Celebration! is a joyful community dance event where hundreds gather on the Plaza to learn signature Ailey dance movements and participate in a grand finale, performing a portion of Alvin Ailey’s beloved work, Revelations. Brilliance: A Night of Music and Light put the Argyros Plaza in a whole new light! Visitors are encouraged to dress in vibrant colors that will glow and reflect in the special lighting effects planned for this luminescent evening. And for a final note – we continue our Argyros Plaza evenings of live band Karaoke with Casual Encounters Karaoke.

