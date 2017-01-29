Free Parent-to-Parent classes start at the Mission Viejo Library Feb. 6, 2017

The Mission Viejo Library is offering parents a dynamic opportunity meant to enhance their parental skills and connection with their children.

The library’s free 10-week Parent-to-Parent education classes take place on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning February 6, 2017.

The program, which caters to parents with young children, is designed to help parents network with other parents in our community; strengthen their relationship and enhance communication with their kids; find positive approaches to parenting; and build on existing parenting skills.

During the classes, the library will offer onsite childcare and activities for children age 3 to 5.

For more information and to register, contact Allison Tran at 949-830-7100, ext. 5107 or atran@cityofmissionviejo.org.

This program was supported in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

