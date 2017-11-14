FREE TANGO LESSONS AND TANGO PARTY ON THE PLAZA – Argentina’s sultry dance takes center stage at Segerstrom Center for the Arts when Tango Buenos Aires performs The Spirit of Argentina November 18 & 19, 2017

Overview

Rosario Bauza, Artistic Director

Take a journey to this South American country through the passionate dance and music that embody The Spirit of Argentina. One of Argentina’s greatest cultural exports, Tango Buenos Aires is considered the most authentic tango ensemble performing today. The dancers dazzle with sensual moves and playful drama, while the musicians entice with melodies of romance and nostalgia. This program traces the evolution of tango through the classic musical compositions of Carlos Gardel, a central figure in the history of tango, and his collaborations with composer Astor Piazzolla.



The Spirit of Argentina showcases the breadth of styles and gamut of emotions that have made tango the cultural phenomenon that it is. “Crafted swirling, fast-paced tapestries of movement, laced with proud postures and sensual couplings” (The Washington Post)

These performances by Tango Buenos Aires are part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, a far-reaching and ambitious exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles, taking place from September 2017 through January 2018 at more than 70 cultural institutions across Southern California. Pacific Standard Time is an initiative of the Getty.

Join us for these fun tango activities on Segerstrom Center’s Argyros Plaza, a new gathering place for the entire community:

Lessons – Tuesday, Nov. 14 & Thursday, Nov. 16 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tango Party on the Plaza – Saturday, Nov. 18 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The Center is offering FREE tango lessons on Tuesday, November 14 and Thursday, November 16 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Award-winning Argentine tango champion Marcelo Rivero will teach the essential techniques and movements of ‘the tango’. All levels of experience are welcome – no experience necessary!

THEN – on Saturday, November 18, its time to dance at the Center’s free Tango Party on the Plaza from 5:30-7:30 p.m. just before the 8 p.m. performance by Tango Buenos Aires in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, CA 92626

