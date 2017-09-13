FRESH BROTHERS CELEBRATES BACK TO SCHOOL WITH ‘GIVE BACK’ FUNDRAISER WEEKEND TO BENEFIT LOCAL SCHOOLS

Laguna Niguel’s Family-Friendly Pizza Spot to Host ‘Give Back’

Fundraiser Weekend to Benefit Local Elementary Schools on September 23 and 24

As part of its ongoing commitment to support the local community and celebrate back to school, Fresh Brothers will host a “Give Back” fundraiser weekend at its Laguna Niguel store. The award-winning fresh casual pizza concept will donate 20 percent of the store’s total food and beverage sales back to four local schools: Canyon Vista Elementary, Valencia Elementary, Don Juan Avila Elementary and Laguna Niguel Elementary. Customers must mention the school name when ordering at the cash register, by phone or on the website. Delivery orders are also valid for the fundraiser.

Located at 24002 Aliso Creek Road in the Aliso Village Shopping Center, the ‘Give Back’ fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

In 2016, more than $40,000 has been raised through similar Fresh Brothers fundraising events for schools across Orange and San Diego counties. The community fundraiser is just one example of Fresh Brothers’ commitment to be an active part of the communities that it serves by supporting local schools, sports teams and charitable organizations.

“Many of our loyal customers are actually families with kids who go to the schools we are supporting for the Give Back fundraiser weekend,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers. “We love giving back to our community, supporting local schools, charitable organizations, churches, temples, sports groups–that’s how it’s always been since we opened. It’s a big part of the Fresh Brothers culture.”

The community weekend also celebrates the operational enhancements at the store. In the past year, Fresh Brothers hired additional seasoned managers and conducted ongoing extensive training programs for its cashier and kitchen staff. The staff has improved delivery and pickup times while maintaining the quality and consistency of its fresh, family-friendly dishes.

Currently, Fresh Brothers serves more than 4,000 pizzas a week to students from Westlake Village to Carmel Valley, San Diego. The Fresh Brothers sauce is packed from 100% fresh tomatoes, not concentrate. The dough is made fresh daily, with no egg or soy, from their commissary and delivered to each restaurant. The mozzarella is all natural, made without preservatives, fillers or artificial ingredients and no GMO’s. The pepperoni is all natural, meaning no artificial ingredients and minimally processed. Nothing is ever fried; wings, bites, and tenders, even the wedge cut fries are baked. The Fresh Kids(™) Special Sauce has a mix of five different finely-ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce.

Orders can be placed online at FreshBrothers.com or by phone at Laguna Niguel (657) 999-0800. Customers can also download the Fresh Brothers app, available on iPhone and Android as well as become a member of the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off every order with a code.

ABOUT FRESH BROTHERS

The first Fresh Brothers was opened in 2008 by Adam and Debbie Goldberg in Manhattan Beach whose goal was to take their traditional Chicago-style family recipes, originally created by Adam’s older brother, Scott, and give them a fresh California twist. There are currently 19 locations throughout Southern California. The fast-growing fast casual chain has been voted the Los Angeles Times’ Best Pizza in the South Bay, and the Best Pizza Restaurant in the Easy Reader’s Best of the Beach. In addition, Fresh Brothers has received national accolades such as “Best Independent Pizzeria” from Pizza Today Magazine. http://www.FreshBrothers.com

