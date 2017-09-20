Friday Fall Flick – Beauty & the Beast Friday, September 22, 2017

Friday Fall Flick – Beauty & the Beast Friday, September 22, 2017Posted on September 20th, 2017
Don’t want the summer to end? Well, now it doesn’t have to. Bring the whole family out for a night of fun under the stars. Seating is on a grassy hill. Bring a blanket or low chair, so you don’t obstruct viewing. Dress warm as it may cool down once the sun sets.
Beauty & the Beast (2017) (RATED PG): Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast in its castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior, allowing her to recognize the kind heart and soul of the true prince that hides on the inside.
Please, no pets, smoking or alcohol. Snacks will be available for purchase. The event will be canceled if it is raining.
Date: September 22, 2017
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Time Details: 7:30-9pm
Crown Valley Community Park
Address: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5100
Cost: FREE