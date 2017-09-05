Friday Fall Flick – The Batman LEGO Movie – City of Laguna Niguel

Friday Fall Flick – The Batman LEGO Movie – City of Laguna NiguelPosted on September 5th, 2017
Friday Fall Flick – The Batman LEGO Movie
September 8, 2017
Don’t want the summer to end? Well, now it doesn’t have to. Bring the whole family out for a night of fun under the stars. Seating is on a grassy hill. Bring a blanket or low chair, so you don’t obstruct viewing. Dress warm as it may cool down once the sun sets. Please, no pets, smoking or alcohol. Snacks will be available for purchase. The event will be canceled if it is raining.
The Batman LEGO Movie (RATED PG): There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Maybe his superhero sidekick Robin and loyal butler Alfred can show him a thing or two.by
