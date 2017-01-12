Frolic in the snow and take the Polar Bear Plunge!

If you think you can handle the Polar Bear Plunge, then make plans to attend the Sierra Snow Summit on Saturday, January 28. The spa at the Sierra Recreation Center will be transformed into a mini winter wonderland as part of a family-friendly event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This fun afternoon will feature more than 180 gallons of artificial snow, winter treats including snow cones and hot chocolate, photo opportunities, games and much more. The heated swimming pool will be open so bring your swim suits to ride the water slide.

While entrance to the event is FREE and includes swimming and the signature Polar Bear Plunge, there is a minimal charge for additional winter activities and concessions. Pre-sale tickets are $5 and include one unlimited Snow Pit wristband and 20 tickets, which is a 40% savings (reference course #4987 at https://econnect.cityofmissionviejo.org). Pre-sale tickets are limited and expected to sell out fast so don’t delay! Activity tickets will also be sold at the event – 20 tickets for $5 and 50 tickets for $10.

The Sierra Recreation Center is located at 26887 Recodo Lane. For more information, view the event flier or contact 949-859-4348 or fitness@cityofmissionviejo.org.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo