From the creators of Broadway’s RAGTIME and SEUSSICAL, 3-D Theatricals will present the 8-time Tony nominated ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

As is the hallmark of 3-D Theatricals, their own spin on Broadway shows will be in full-play when this glorious, Caribbean-infused family musical of enormous heart and magical wisdom opens at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center February 10 – 19; and the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts February 24 – March 5, 2107. Once on This Island took its first bow on Broadway in 1990 and was the recipient of 8 Tony Award nominations.

3-D Theatricals Executive Artistic Director T.J. Dawson says “Ahrens and Flaherty are one of America’s most talented musical theater teams; and, what they did with this simplest of stories, makes ONCE ON THIS ISLAND not only a musical for the every member of the family, but 90 must-see-minutes of sheer entertainment from start to finish!.”

Full of capricious gods, island magic, and joyous dance numbers, the production is directed by Rufus Bonds, Jr. Musical Direction is by Corey Hirsch, with Choreography by Yusuf Nasir. Costumes are by explosive young fashion designer and internet sensation Nephi Garcia.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

A one-act musical by the award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), Once on This Island is based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy, and is set in the French Antilles archipelago in the Caribbean Sea. With elements of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid; and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, a peasant girl on a tropical island uses the power of love to bring together people of different social classes. In almost non-stop song and dance, Once on This Island follows the story’s young heroine, Ti Moune, on her quest to prove that love is more powerful than the forces of prejudice, hatred and death.

