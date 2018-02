You can support our adopted 1st Maintenance Battalion by dining at Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria on Tuesday, November 14 or Wednesday, November 15 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Bring this flier to the eatery at 27822 Aliso Creek Road or mention the Marines, and 20% of the proceeds will go to the battalion based at Camp Pendleton.

Photo Credit: City of Aliso Viejo

Kelly Tokarski | Public Information Officer

by