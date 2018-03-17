GENRE-BENDING SENSATION PINK MARTINI JOINS PACIFIC SYMPHONY FOR ANOTHER POPS CONCERT FULL OF UNIQUE, WORLDLY MUSIC

Pink Martini will join Pacific Symphony musicians onstage for the third time since 2010, in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall as Richard Kaufman conducts! Pink Martini is part big band, part classical ensemble, part salsa troupe and all fun! The energetic and enthusiastic “little orchestra” finds its musical inspiration from cultures around the world, easily jumping from genres like pop, jazz and classical to establish its own unique blend of music. Formed in Portland, Ore., the 12-member ensemble has been a popular favorite in many countries for more than a decade with its revitalization of vintage Big Band sound, in combination with 1940s jazz, cross-cultural rhythms and much more!

This exciting act in Pacific Symphony’s Pops series takes place Friday and Saturday, March 23-24, at 8 p.m. Tickets are extremely limited, and range from $55 to $159. Tickets are selling fast, and this concert is sure to sell out. To purchase your tickets and find more information, please visit www.PacificSymphony.org or (714) 755-5799.

Pink Martini features a dozen musicians, each bringing their own unique style to the music of this exciting group. Their multilingual repertoire has been performed on stages throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. This little orchestra has had a diverse and prolific history of collaboration, not only with orchestras around the globe but with modern pop artists as well. Pink Martini has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London. Their collaborations have included the original cast of “Sesame Street,” Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Japanese slide-guitarist Hiroshi Wada, Faith Prince, NPR’s All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro, and Sofia, Melanie, Amanda and August von Trapp, the actual great-grandchildren of Captain and Maria von Trapp, made famous by the movie “The Sound of Music.”

Photo Credit: Pacific Symphony

