Get ready to shake, tumble-n-roll in Aliso Viejo with NEW classes offered by Tumble-N-Kids Gymnastics!Posted on March 20th, 2018
Register today for new gymnastics classes kicking off in April
Providing recreational, non-competitive gymnastics to Southland cities for more than three decades, the Huntington Beach-based company is teaming up with the City to offer Tumble-N-Kids classes for ages 12 months to 8 years. Parents/partners enjoy a fun, lively time with their “Tiny Twister” or “Tumble Star” as they roll, jump, walk the beam and develop social skills in a positive, loving atmosphere.
“Kartwheel-N-Kids” are on their own as they learn beginning tumbling skills incorporating music, obstacle courses, and fun. Gymnastics is a great foundation for all sports. Sign up now to join the Tumble-N-Fun classes that begin next month!
Here’s the schedule:
NEW! Tiny Twisters
AVS036 4/21-6/2 Sa 9:30-10:15am 1-2yrs
(No class 5/26)
NEW! Tumble Bugs
AVS037 4/21-6/2 Sa 10:20-11:05am 2-3.5yrs
(No class 5/26)
NEW! Kartwheel-N-Kids
AVS053 4/21-6/2 Sa 11:10am-12:10pm 4-8yrs
(No class 5/26)
For more information, contact 949-425-2550 or community-services@cityofalisoviejo.com.
Photo Credit: City of Aliso Viejo