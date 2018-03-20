Get ready to shake, tumble-n-roll in Aliso Viejo with NEW classes offered by Tumble-N-Kids Gymnastics!

Register today for new gymnastics classes kicking off in April

Providing recreational, non-competitive gymnastics to Southland cities for more than three decades, the Huntington Beach-based company is teaming up with the City to offer Tumble-N-Kids classes for ages 12 months to 8 years. Parents/partners enjoy a fun, lively time with their “Tiny Twister” or “Tumble Star” as they roll, jump, walk the beam and develop social skills in a positive, loving atmosphere.

“Kartwheel-N-Kids” are on their own as they learn beginning tumbling skills incorporating music, obstacle courses, and fun. Gymnastics is a great foundation for all sports. Sign up now to join the Tumble-N-Fun classes that begin next month!

Here’s the schedule:

NEW! Tiny Twisters

AVS036 4/21-6/2 Sa 9:30-10:15am 1-2yrs

(No class 5/26)

NEW! Tumble Bugs

AVS037 4/21-6/2 Sa 10:20-11:05am 2-3.5yrs

(No class 5/26)

NEW! Kartwheel-N-Kids

AVS053 4/21-6/2 Sa 11:10am-12:10pm 4-8yrs

(No class 5/26)

For more information, contact 949-425-2550 or community-services@cityofalisoviejo.com.

Photo Credit: City of Aliso Viejo

