Get your tickets today for Saturday’s Snow Summit

Are you ready to frolic in the snow this Saturday? A few pre-sale tickets are still available for the Sierra Snow Summit from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. January 28 at the Sierra Recreation Center.

The center’s spa will be transformed into a mini winter wonderland as part of a family-friendly event featuring the insane Polar Bear Plunge. Friday is the last day to purchase the pre-sale tickets that include winter activities and concessions.

This fun afternoon will feature more than 180 gallons of artificial snow, winter treats including snow cones and hot chocolate, photo opportunities, games and much more. The heated swimming pool will be open so bring your swim suits to ride the water slide. (Swimming and the Polar Bear Plunge are free.)

Purchase your tickets online at https://econnect.cityofmissionviejo.org by referencing course #4987.

The Sierra Recreation Center is located at 26887 Recodo Lane. For ticket information, view the event flier or contact 949-859-4348 or fitness@cityofmissionviejo.org.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo