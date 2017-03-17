Give back, have a blast at Arts Alive Festival

If you are looking for a fun way to give back to the community, consider volunteering during the 2017 Arts Alive & Street Painting Festival.

This dynamic festival take places from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at the Oso Viejo Community Park on the Village Green and neighboring Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way.

With a “Lights, Camera Action!” theme, this year’s festival will feature a cornucopia of fun – arts and crafts vendors, musical performances as well as amazing street paintings brought to life by incredible artists traveling to Mission Viejo from near and far. The two-day event includes tasty fare and beverages along with cool activities for kids.

High school students seeking community service hours and seniors who enjoy interacting with others are sought to help with arts and crafts activities throughout the weekend. Volunteers will also help at various community booths or with event set-up and take down. Volunteer shifts are typically 2-4 hours depending on the person’s availability.

To volunteer, complete the volunteer application here, or e-mail libraryvolunteers@cityofmissionviejo.org with your name, contact information and availability.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo

