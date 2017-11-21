Give back this season at All is Bright Holiday Celebration Nov. 30, 2017 – Aliso Viejo Town Center

Give back this season at All is Bright Holiday Celebration Nov. 30

You can help make the holidays brighter for families in need by bringing an unwrapped toy to the City’s All is Bright Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, November 30.

This magical holiday event is from 5:30-8 p.m. near the fountain in Aliso Viejo Town Center.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment to the City’s event for the “Spark of Love Toy Drive,” and firefighters will distribute the gifts to underserved children in our community.

For more information about All is Bright, click here.

