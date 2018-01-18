What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play…

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present the third show of its 2017-2018 season (and the 40th anniversary of the iconic theatre) with CABARET, book by Joe Masteroff (based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood), music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb with musical direction by David O, choreography by Dana Solimando and directed by Larry Carpenter.

A thrilling and up-to-date production of a classic show that is now more relevant than ever. The seedy glamour of the Kit Kat Club with its bawdy Emcee provide an unsettling but fitting backdrop to the story of the hard-living entertainer Sally Bowles in the decadent nightlife of Germany in the early ’30s. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Right this way, your table’s waiting at the musical the New York Times calls “one for the ages.”

LARRY CARPENTER (Director) is a Tony Award nominee for Starmites!—and a Drama Critics’ Circle Award winner for the Roundabout Theatre’s Privates on Parade. He directed the Encores! Lady in the Dark and has worked extensively in LORT.

In Los Angeles, he directed Preston Sturges’ A Cup Of Coffee at Pasadena Playhouse; Big Fish and Evita for Musical Theatre West; and Macbeth at A Noise Within. Currently, Mr. Carpenter directs ABC’s General Hospital. He’s also directed Sony/Nickelodeon’s Hollywood Heights, One Life to Live and As the World Turns—receiving multiple Daytime Emmy and DGA Awards. He served 14 years on the Stage Directors and Choreographers Executive Board of Directors and is a member of the Director’s Guild of America PAC initiative.

DANA SOLIMANDO (Choreography) choreographed the acclaimed Hunchback of Notre Dame last season. Most recent LMT/MRE credits include Onstage production of American Idiot (2016 Ovation nomination), Rent, Spring Awakening and Billy Elliot (2015 LADCC Award nom). Other favorites: 3D Theatricals: Ragtime (2015 Ovation nom), Parade (2013 Ovation nom), Damn Yankees (2014 Ovation nom), The Addam’s Family, Hairspray, All Shook Up, Swing! (2004 and 2006 Ovation Award- Best Choreography). Miss Saigon- Macau International Arts Festival/MRE 2012 Ovation nom), Jesus Christ Superstar national tour (NAACP Theatre Award nom). Other credits: Sacramento Music Circus: Hair, La Cage Aux Folles, and The Wizard of Oz, Rubicon: Little Miss Scrooge (world premiere). Dana is also co-writer/ director/choreographer for MAESTRO and Rt. 66 on Crystal Cruises and director/choreographer for the world premiere/national tour of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer The Musical.

DAVID O (Musical Direction) is a music-theatre artist who specializes in contemporary music for the stage and concert hall. David is thrilled to return for his fifth production at La Mirada, having previously musically directed The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Little Shop of Horrors, Floyd Collins, and American Idiot.

Other Musical Direction credits include: 13 (World Premiere, Mark Taper Forum), The Wild Party and See What I Wanna See (West Coast Premieres, The Blank Theatre), Breaking Through and Sleepless in Seattle: the Musical (World Premieres, Pasadena Playhouse), and The Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse). Film scores include “Bronies: the Completely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony”. David was the 2012 recipient of the LADCC Joel Hirschhorn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, is the Chair of “Triple-Threat Boot Camp” at Idyllwild Arts Academy, and is a co-creator of the Voices Within the program of the LA Master Chorale.

In 1985 the song “New York, New York” became the official anthem of New York City. At the time of Mr. Ebb’s death in 2004, Kander & Ebb had several projects in different stages of comple­tion including the Tony-nominated Curtains in 2007, 12-time Tony-nominated The Scottsboro Boys in 2010, All About Us (an adaptation of The Skin of Our Teeth) and The Visit premiering at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago followed by the Signature Theatre in Fairfax, VA and nominated for 5 Tonys including best score in 2015, all starring Chita Rivera. Mr. Kander’s recent collaborations with author/playwright Greg Pierce include The Landing and Kid Victory which debuted at the Signature Theatre and The Vineyard Theatre.

The Cast of CABARET will feature Jeff Skowron as The Emcee, Zarah Mahler as Sally Bowles, Christian Pedersen as Clifford Bradshaw, Jack Laufer as Herr Schultz, Kelly Lester as Fraulein Schneider, Matt Koenig as Ernst Ludwig and Erica Hanrahan-Ball as Fraulein Kost. The ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order); Giana Bommarito, Richard Bulda, Dustin Ceithamer, Rodd Farhadi, Natalie Iscovich, Adrianna Rose Lyons, A.J. Mendoza, Bruce Merkle, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, Nina Schreckengost, Brian Steven Shaw, Neil Starkenberg, Rodrigo Varandas, Candace Janin Washington and Jenna Wright.

The Design Team for CABARET is as follows: Scenic Design by John Iacovelli; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Original Costume Design by David Kay Mickelsen; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Anthony Gagliardi & Props Design by Kevin Williams. Casting is by Julia Flores, and the Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

CABARET will preview on Friday, January 19, 2018 (with a press opening on Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, February 11, 2017, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are 7:30 pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays; 8 pm on Fridays; 2 pm &

8 pm on Saturdays; 2 pm on Sundays. There will be no performance on Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm.

There will be an Open Captioned performance on Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm and an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, February 10 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, January 24 and Wednesday, February 7.

Tickets range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production.

