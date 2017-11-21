GRAMMY AND ACADEMY AWARD-NOMINATED SINGER, WRITER, ACTOR, PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR SETH MACFARLANE MAKES HIS ORANGE COUNTY DEBUT PERFORMING TIMELESS HOLIDAY CLASSICS

It’s a new, heartwarming, humorous and delightful way to celebrate the holidays when “Family Guy” creator and highly talented vocalist, Seth MacFarlane, makes his Pacific Symphony debut. MacFarlane arrives just in time to share tunes from his award-winning Christmas album, “Holiday for Swing,” an homage to the great albums from the ’40s and ’50s, celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

MacFarlane’s remarkable, lush baritone delivers sophisticated interpretations from the Great American Songbook, performed in the style of the greats—Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The festive evening, led by Principal Pops Conductor Richard Kaufman, also features special guest Gavin MacLeod narrating “The Night Before Christmas,” as well as a very merry audience sing-along and a surprise or two!

“Celebrate the Holidays with Seth MacFarlane” takes place Friday-Saturday, Dec. 22-23, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Single tickets are $49-$169.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Photo Credit: Pacific Symphony

