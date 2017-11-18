GRAMMY®-NOMINATED CUBAN COMPOSER & PIANIST ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ MAKES SEGERSTROM CENTER DEBUT

December 9, 2017

Samueli Theater

Cuban jazz composer and pianist Alfredo Rodriguez makes his Segerstrom Center for the Arts debut Saturday, December 9, 2017, with two concerts in Samueli Theater. Rodriguez will be joined by bassist Munir Hossn and drummer Michael Olivera. Latin Jazz Network reported, “As a pianist, Alfredo Rodriguez is a rare bird, the very epitome of the one he celebrates on Tocororo. He creates music as if it were an unending flight of fancy.

No less fantastic is his intuitive ability to invent, to create extraordinarily beautiful musical art with his long, supple fingers.” The Alfredo Rodriguez Trio is part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, a far-reaching and ambitious exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles, taking place from September 2017 through January 2018 at more than 70 cultural institutions across Southern California. Pacific Standard Time is an initiative of the Getty.

scfta.org

