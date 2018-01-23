Great Music, Singing, Dancing and Good-Natured Pranks Abound During “Fledermaus: The Bat-Man’s Revenge – Opera For Kids!” As Pacific Symphony Delivers Its Version Of The Famous Operetta

Based (loosely) on the lighthearted comic operetta, “The Bat” (Die Fledermaus), written by the “Waltz King” Johann Strauss, Jr., this concert event, designed for children, sparkles with fun and lively music, all wrapped around a story that features the mysterious Bat-Man, the biggest prankster of them all. A classic story gets a real twist by Pacific Symphony when an abundance of pranks, tricks, dancing, and singing take place during the annual Superheroes’ masked costume ball!Based (loosely) on the lighthearted comic operetta, “The Bat” (Die Fledermaus), written by the “Waltz King” Johann Strauss, Jr., this concert event, designed for children, sparkles with fun and lively music, all wrapped around a story that features the mysterious Bat-Man, the biggest prankster of them all.

Dating back to 1874, the original “Die Fledermaus” is considered by most critics to be the greatest of all Viennese operettas—and in the hands of the Symphony, led by Assistant Conductor Roger Kalia, the story enjoys a local spin to bring the tale vividly home for children and adults alike.

In-between are some of the irresistible waltzes and arias made famous by Strauss II. This 45-minute Family Musical Mornings performance, featuring singers from Chapman University, is presented by Farmers and Merchants Bank. Especially suited for children ages 5-11, but also fun for parents, grandparents and everyone else, “Fledermaus: The Bat-Man’s Revenge—Opera for Kids!” takes place Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Tickets are $15-$66; for more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

“Being able to present a semi-staged opera every year for kids is a true joy for me and the orchestra,” says Maestro Kalia. “This opera, in particular, is perfect for young audiences because of the highly melodic musical tunes and very entertaining storyline. The way in which the music compliments the action is pure genius, and I think our audience will really enjoy watching our extremely talented singers perform with the orchestra all on stage.

Typically, in opera, the orchestra is in the pit, but for this production, we will have the full orchestra on stage with the singers.” Additionally, children and families are invited to the Musical Carnival, beginning at 9 a.m. (for the 10 a.m. concert) and 12:15 p.m. (for the 11:30 a.m. concert) to participate in activities that include mingling with Chapman University singers (the spotlight instrument is the human voice), Pacific Symphony and Youth Ensembles musicians and asking questions about their instruments; participating in a craft project that has children making superhero masks; plus, visiting a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) station.

“This will be a wonderful concert, based on the opera, ‘Die Fledermaus,’ ” says Kalia, “but in our version, the action will take place at the annual Superheroes Ball, a party where everyone is dressed as a superhero. One of the main characters dresses up as Batman for the party, where he plans revenge on his friend who pulled a prank on him in high school. There are a number of other characters involved in the action, which makes for a comedic and entertaining plot. The audience can expect a lot of comedy mixed in with references to popular culture.”

While the music by Strauss II, the title (“Die Fledermaus,” which means “The Bat”), the setting (a party), some characters’ names, and a plot thick with deceptions and pranks, are all drawn from the original opera, the Symphony’s story has been re-crafted for the specific enjoyment of today’s Orange County kids. In the original operetta, Dr. Falke—alias “the bat”—is masterminding the plot’s complications during an elaborate party. Still smarting from a former round of pranks, Falke is keeping others in the dark as part of an elaborate revenge plot. The Symphony’s script, written by Peter Atherton, who is also the stage director, also opens with a festive costume ball, but here everyone is dressed in superheroes costumes.

Held at the Laguna Beach mansion of “Prince” (not a royal title, but a nickname he has given himself) Orlovsky, the son of a famous movie director, the Symphony has been brought to the ball to provide music for the event. Two of the main characters in attendance at the ball, Eisenstein, and Falke, have been friends since high school when Eisenstein played a practical joke on Falke that left him asleep in his Batman costume in front of Denny’s restaurant after a Halloween party—immortalized in a photograph. The photo of Falke then showed up in the school newspaper and he was given the nickname of “The Bat-Man.”

At the costume ball, Falke plans his revenge on his joker friend Eisenstein for what happened that night. The pranks that ensue revolve around mistaken identities and a costume ball where secret plotting runs rampant. The character, Falke, narrates the opera, letting the audience in on the plot, with help from Maestro Kalia. With all the twists and turns in the story, Kalia reminds the audience of all the trickery going on. “The pranks and tricks have to do with the fact that the characters all made up stories in order to attend the party,” explains Kalia. “For instance, many of the characters are dressed up as other people, and they are not who they seem to be. I will also be in costume as a superhero at the ball, and there will be many moments during the concert where I am interacting with the characters on stage. I’ll also be actively engaging the audience in a number of different activities during the concert, including a waltz.”

The waltz is one of some of the education moments that are part of the concert. “J. Strauss was considered the ‘Waltz King,’ and much of the music from this opera is based on the waltz,” explains Kalia. “These waltzes are light and charming with enjoyable and catchy themes and rhythms. Furthermore, there are also a number of lyrical moments both for the orchestra and the singers. The audience will have the opportunity to sway in their seats while the orchestra performs a waltz.”

The singers taking part in the concert are both alums and current students of Chapman University with a few non-Chapman singers. The cast members include Chelsea Chaves, Amanda Keenan, Nicholas Preston, David Stoneman, Alexandra Rupp, Mark Peng, Yllary Cajahuaringa, Mary Frances Conover, Tanja Radic, Emily Weinberg, Brennan Meier, Daniel Sanchez and Noah Rulison.

The part of Orlovsky (a male) is played by a mezzo-soprano (female). “The singers we will be performing with are a mix of young professionals and students from Chapman University. We will also be collaborating with stage director Peter Atherton, whom I have worked with now for the past three years. No one will want to miss this concert!”

