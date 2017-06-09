Guests Danced the Night Away at the 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala “The Rat Pack is Back!”, in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach held its 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala- “The Rat Pack is Back!” on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Montage Laguna Beach. With over 250 people in attendance, it marks the Club’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year.

The Gala raised over $350,000 after expenses. This investment towards the Club will directly change the lives of Laguna Beach youth. With a 2.6-million-dollar budget, the Club’s fundraising battle is never over. The Club has big plans for their future and is dependent on community support to make them happen. During the night’s fun festivities, the Club’s Chief Executive Officer, Pam Estes, presented guests the impact the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has on the community.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach would like to thank the many contributors who participated in this year’s “The Rat Pack is Back!” celebration. Platinum sponsors included: Click Family Foundation, Jim & Vicki Click, William & Mary Ross Foundation, Montage Laguna Beach, Tuttle-Click Automotive Group, Wells Fargo Advisors, Wilson Automotive, DPR Construction, St. Joseph Health Mission Hospital. Gold Sponsors included: Crevier Classic Cars; LLC, Betsy & Gary Jenkins, Ray & Sandra Wirta, Emerios. Silver Sponsors included: Paula & Brad Arnold, Burge Corporation, Chase Auto Finance, Cox Communications, Cox Castle/Nicholson, Enterprise Counsel Group, Gallo Corporation, Impact Marketing Specialist, Jaffe Family Foundation, LBA Realty, Laguna Beach Community Foundation, McKenna Subaru Huntington Beach, Barbara & Greg MacGillivray, Nancy Myers, Phyllis & David Phillips, Al Roberts, John & Robin Shanahan, Stanfield, and Union Bank.

The Club also gives a special thanks to this year’s Event Chair, Kelli Weeks who did a fabulous job! Even though the Club’s Gala event helps tremendously in sustaining the Club, they continue to seek support, collaborations and partnerships to accomplish their core mission to help all young people, especially those that need it most, to realize their full potential as healthy, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the Gala, or to learn about the Club’s programs and how you can support, please contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7584 or micheller@bgclaguna.org or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Main Branch, Bluebird Branch, and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

by