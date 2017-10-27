Halloween Drum Circle at Parent and Me Workshop Series

Join us for a special Halloween-themed drum circle on October 31st as part of a three-week Parent and Me Music and Movement Workshop Series. Then join us for our final two classes of musical adventures with Teaching Artist Maria Simeone, filled with dancing, singing, and moving together!

Workshops are created to support your child’s healthy development through developmentally appropriate music and movement activities.

Workshops Parents, Toddlers and Pre-schoolers

Class Dates: Oct. 31, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, 2017

Oct. 31: Halloween Drum Circle

Halloween Drum Circle Nov. 7: Creative Movement and Magic Scarf Dance

Creative Movement and Magic Scarf Dance Nov. 14: Musical Exploration with special guest, Pacific Symphony Violinist, MarlaJoy Weisshaar

$100 for the Workshop Series (3 classes)

Parent and Toddler Workshops9:30-10:15 a.m.

For crawlers to early walkers, building a strong foundation for pre-school and beyond!



Parent and Pre-Schooler Workshop, Kinder Readiness

10:45-11:30 a.m.

For more advanced walkers to Pre-K, providing the building blocks for kindergarten readiness!

For more information or to register, please contact:lindsay@ocmusicdance.org

Or call (949) 284-0117

Workshops held at:

OC Music & Dance, 17620 Fitch #160, Irvine, CA 92614

by