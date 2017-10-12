Halloween Fun for Kids Music from “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” & more – Don’t forget to wear your costume — dress as your favorite despicable villain!

Join Pacific Symphony for the 13th Annual Despicable Villains’ Choice Awards! Celebrate Halloween with a concert designed for kids ages 5-11, featuring such frightfully fun film music as “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more. Tickets start at just $15.



Presents Pacific Symphony’s Family Musical Mornings

Halloween Goes Hollywood

13th Annual Despicable Villains’ Choice Awards

Sat., Oct. 21 at 10 & 11:30 a.m. | Musical Carnival at 9 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

“Our concert’s storyline is centered around the 13th Annual Despicable Villains Awards,” explains Assistant Conductor Roger Kalia. “In other words, it’s an evil and villainous version of the Oscars! Pacific Symphony will play the role of the most talented and coveted orchestra in the villain world. In addition, we will have three central characters played by actors.

“I’m the conductor for the ‘Villains’ Awards,’ and throughout the concert I will interact with the other characters, as well as tell the audience what to listen for in the music.

There’s something for everyone on this concert, and it’s a great way to introduce our audiences to some of the cornerstones of the classical music repertoire as well as some of the most famous movie music ever written,” says Kalia.

Learn more in our kid-friendly program notes, OrKIDstra.

Buy tickets today!

OR BUY A 5-CONCERT SEASON-TICKET PACKAGE

Season tickets start at just $12 a concert! You’ll not only SAVE, you’ll guarantee your seats for the ever-popular Nutcracker for Kids. (The best seats are reserved for season-ticket holders.)

by