HALLOWEEN GOES HOLLYWOOD WHEN PACIFIC SYMPHONY HOSTS THE DESPICABLE VILLAINS’ CHOICE AWARDS WITH MUSIC FROM “STAR WARS,” “HARRY POTTER” AND “THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS!”

Can you feel it? There’s big excitement (and a little good-natured fear) in the air! It’s time to not only celebrate Halloween with Pacific Symphony in a new and spooky way, but also to attend the 13th Annual Despicable Villains’ Choice Awards!

Revel in the loveable villains of the world with the most fearfully prestigious of all awards—The Golden Poison Apple. Emceed by Vex Mudlark (the evil host), Piper Parallax (Vex’s evil cohort), and Axel Frankenstein (the assistant).

This unique awards show calls upon the audience to select music to be performed during the concert. Celebrate the holiday with frightfully fun film music from favorite movies such as “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas”—and more. Of course, because it is a villains’ awards show, not everything is quite as it seems…

“Our concert’s storyline is centered around the 13th Annual Despicable Villains Awards,” explains Maestro Kalia. “In other words, it’s an evil and villainous version of the Oscars! Pacific Symphony will play the role of the most talented and coveted orchestra in the villain world.

In addition, we will have three central characters played by actors. I’m the conductor for the ‘Villains’ Awards,’ and throughout the concert I will interact with the other characters, as well as tell the audience what to listen for in the music. I’ll also lead them in a variety of engagement activities.”

The first concert of the Family Musical Mornings season, “Halloween Goes Hollywood,” led by Assistant Conductor Roger Kalia, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. and 11:30a.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Come early or stay late and join in the fun at the interactive Musical Carnival, where kids may test drive a musical instrument, meet the performers and enjoy musical arts and crafts activities themed to the morning’s concert.

The Carnival begins at 9 a.m. for 10 a.m. concertgoers and 12:15 p.m. for 11:30 a.m. concertgoers. Family Musical Mornings season-ticket packages are $60-$184; single tickets are $15-$46.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

