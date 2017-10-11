HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR UNDER WAY AT SEAWORLD – October 2017

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular, San Diego’s premier family-fun, not-too-spooky, ocean-inspired Halloween festival, surfaces every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

The fun-fishy Halloween activities include free candy at 12 ocean-themed trick-or-treat stations, along with an undersea pumpkin patch with wacky, roaming costume characters that pose for photos with guests. New this year is the bubble gum-themed walk-around personality, Bubble Poparazzi, who helps guests “pop” with his superb selfie skills.

Plus, the popular Halloween-themed silly spooky shows Clyde & Seamore’s Big Halloween Bash and Sesame Street’s Who Said Boo?! have returned to enchant guests. SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is included with park admission. For more information visit: www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

KIDS FREE AT SAN DIEGO’S MARQUEE MARINE PARK: SeaWorld guests can take advantage of the park’s astounding Kids FREE offer in October. This fantastic experience includes a free child admission to SeaWorld with one full-paid adult admission in October.

The same offer is valid at Dine With Orcas and Breakfast With Orcas exclusive poolside dining experiences. Additionally, one kid age 10 to 12 and at least 4 feet tall may participant in SeaWorld’s Dolphin Interaction Program or Beluga Interaction Program for free with one full-paid adult.

Purchase and visitation must take place in October. For more information visit: www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

SAVE BIG TIME WITH SEAWORLD’S SOCAL ANNUAL PASS: SeaWorld San Diego has thrown its old admission ticket price paradigm out the window. The marine park has removed one of the number one barriers to visiting theme parks for Southern California residents and tourists with an all-new SOCAL Annual Pass.

For just $99.99, this pass is only $10 more than the cost of a single-day admission. The pass’ value extends beyond its price, with 12 months of unlimited admission, free parking, two free guest tickets valid for select dates and discounts on in-park purchases. That is more than $400 in annual value.

The annual pass can now be purchased for less than $100 and there are no blackout dates. SeaWorld is also offering the annual pass on easy payments of less than $9 a month through the park’s EZPay program with no down payment. For more information visit: www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com

‘SEA RESCUE’ PREMIERES FOR SEVENTH SEASON: The Emmy-award winning “Sea Rescue” television series returns to showcase the heartwarming and heart wrenching stories of marine animal rescue, rehabilitation and recovery, Saturday, Oct. 7 on ABC. “Sea Rescue’s” seventh-season premiere features a sea lion rescued in San Diego with the help of a SeaWorld Kid Blogger, and a leatherback rescued on the Gulf Islands National Seashore by National Parks staff and Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park. “Sea Rescue” airs nationwide on ABC stations. Check your local listings for channels and times.

by