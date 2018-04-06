HAMILTUNES: AN AMERICAN SING-ALONG SATURDAY – MARCH 31, 2018 4 – 6 P.M.

WHAT: Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites fans and fanatics of Broadway’s mega hit Hamilton to let their collective voices ring out during HAMILTUNES: AN AMERICAN SING-ALONG. Three-time Emmy Award-nominated Broadway conductor, pianist, comedian, writer, SiriusXM Broadway channel deejay, and host of his own talk show, Seth Rudetsky will host. HAMILTUNES will be held on the Center’s new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Costumes are encouraged! HAMILTUNES is FREE. DETAILS: ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 3 AND RAINED OUT – RAIN OR SHINE, WE WILL RAISE OUR VOICES AND BE HEARD! (In the event of rain, Hamiltunes will be moved into the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.) Those who signed up for solo roles at www.SCFTA.org will be called at random on the evening of the show to take their places in the spotlight. Individuals singing leading roles will be coached and rehearsed by Mr. Rudetsky prior to the performance – in front of their fans on the plaza. It will be one more for the history books as voices from all over Orange County gather to sing out for HAMILTUNES. WHERE: Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Julianne & George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, CA 92626