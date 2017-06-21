Happening now at SeaWorld San Diego JULY 2017

SeaWorld celebrates Independence Day with a 15-minute display of fireworks set to a musical soundtrack, starting at 9:40 p.m. on July 4. Park hours on the Fourth will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

All summer long, SeaWorld lights up with Electric Ocean™, a brand new summer nighttime extravaganza that transforms the park into an underwater world of colorful luminescence. Electric Ocean immerses guests in a glowing sea of wonder with bioluminescent-like lighting, a dance club and pathway entertainment. Electric Ocean continues through Sept. 4.

SeaWorld park description :

Spread across 190 acres on beautiful Mission Bay Park, SeaWorld is known for spectacular animal shows, interactive attractions, aquariums, rides and education programs for all ages:

Animal attractions include Ocean Explorer™, a 3-acre realm with aquariums, exciting rides and digital technologies to engage park guests in an experience centered on exploration and adventure; Orca Encounter™ , a live documentary-style presentation with a new Pacific Northwest-themed backdrop at SeaWorld’s main orca pool, reflecting the natural world of killer whales; Explorer’s Reef™ featuring interactions with shark pups, ray, and cleaner fish; Turtle Reef, 280,000-gallon turtle aquarium, interactive game, touch-screen turtle map and ride; Shark Encounter® with nearly a dozen species of sharks; Penguin Encounter® with more than 350 penguins representing five species; and Wild Arctic with polar bears, beluga whales and walruses.

Shows include Cirque Electrique, a nighttime reincarnation of the popular daytime show, Cirque de la Mer, featuring daring aerial performers in advanced LED suits that will mesmerize audiences as they bounce and fly in and over the waters of Mission Bay (select dates through Aug. 13); Sea Lions LIVE, a hilarious sketch-based comedy show starring California sea lions Clyde ® and Seamore ® ; and Dolphin Days, featuring bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales.

and Seamore ; and Dolphin Days, featuring bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales. Rides include Manta®, a multi-media, double-launch coaster; Journey to Atlantis®, a wet and wild water coaster; and Shipwreck Rapids® water raft ride.

Hours, location and information :

Interstate 5, exit SeaWorld Drive. (619) 222-4SEA; Park hours vary by season; check website: SeaWorldSanDiego.com

Tickets :

Admission for ages 10 and older is $94.99; for ages 3–9, $88.99; children under 3, free.

Media contact :

Kelly Terry

SeaWorld Public Relations

by