Happening now at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is a not-too-spooky celebration for all ages, but especially kids 12 and under, who can trick or treat in a sea-inspired atmosphere, mingle with fun Halloween characters, and check out the park’s Halloween show, Clyde & Seamore’s Big Halloween Bash. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 23-Oct. 29.

SeaWorld park description:

Spread across 190 acres on beautiful Mission Bay Park, SeaWorld is known for spectacular animal shows, interactive attractions, aquariums, rides and education programs for all ages:

Animal attractions include Ocean Explorer™, a 3-acre realm with aquariums, exciting rides and digital technologies to engage park guests in an experience centered on exploration and adventure; Orca Encounter™ , a live documentary-style presentation with a new Pacific Northwest-themed backdrop at SeaWorld’s main orca pool, reflecting the natural world of killer whales; Explorer’s Reef™ featuring interactions with shark pups, ray, and cleaner fish; Turtle Reef,  280,000-gallon turtle aquarium, interactive game, touch-screen turtle map and ride; Shark Encounter® with nearly a dozen species of sharks; Penguin Encounter® with more than 350 penguins representing six species; and Wild Arctic with beluga whales, walruses and seals.

Shows include Sea Lions LIVE, a hilarious sketch-based comedy show starring California sea lions Clyde® and Seamore®; and Dolphin Days, featuring bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales.

  • Rides include Manta®, a multi-media, double-launch coaster; Journey to Atlantis®, a wet and wild water coaster; and Shipwreck Rapids® water raft ride.

Hours, location and information:

Interstate 5, exit SeaWorld Drive. (619) 222-4SEA; Park hours vary by season; check website: SeaWorldSanDiego.com

 

Tickets:

Admission for ages 10 and older is $94.99; for ages 3–9, $88.99; children under 3, free.

 

