Happy Birthday, Leonardo! – Let the celebration begin!

In the 17th and 18th centuries, the desire to experience the world’s great art firsthand inspired the European tradition of continental travel on “the grand tour.” Inspired to set out on pilgrimages by land and sea to the great cultural centers of Europe, and eventually the globe, those early travelers often risked life and limb to stand in the presence of masterpieces.

Your Pageant ticket to THE GRAND TOUR becomes your passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life. Book your passage now for this breathtaking theatrical journey through the centuries in search of unforgettable art.

