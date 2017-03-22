Have Coffee with a Cop April 12 – Mission Viejo Police Services

Mission Viejo Police Services is inviting residents for a cup of coffee and the opportunity to meet their local deputies and Police Services staff on Wednesday, April 12 during the Coffee with a Cop event.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Starbucks, 24012 Alicia Parkway. There will be free cups of coffee for folks while they last.

Chief of Police Services Lt. Ken Binning, patrol deputies and other police services staff will be there. In a casual setting, residents will have a chance to ask questions or share concerns.

For more information, contact Khatra Molina at 949-470-8433.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo

