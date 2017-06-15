HELLO SUMMER! PACIFIC SYMPHONY INAUGURATES NEW SUMMERFEST SERIES AT OC FAIR WITH “SYMPHONIC SPRINGSTEEN” ALONG WITH DAZZLING FIREWORKS FOR MAGICAL JULY 4TH CELEBRATION!

Born in the USA! A page has been turned and Pacific Symphony is about to begin a new chapter, as the orchestra settles into its new home at the OC Fair & Event Center in the heart of Costa Mesa, where the orchestra will be performing its Summer concert series.

The Symphony’s very first SummerFest launches on July 4 in the Pacific Amphitheatre with a grand opening celebration featuring the heart-thumping, high-energy music of Bruce Springsteen!

This holiday celebration—traditionally the best-attended concert of the year for the Symphony (no matter where they play)—also honors American soldiers and culminates in a magnificent fireworks display orchestrated to patriotic classics. It’s the start of not only a new era for the Symphony but also the thrilling soundtrack to a glorious summer!

Taking place Tuesday, July 4, at 8 p.m., the concert is led by Principal Pops Conductor Richard Kaufman and kicks off the orchestra’s SummerFest at the OC Fair & Event Center. SummerFest subscriptions range from $85-$335. Subscribers enjoy free parking to make attendance easy and enjoyable, and all patrons no longer have a lengthy walk in from the parking lot. With the purchase of an adult subscription, one child under 14 comes free in select sections. Single tickets range from $25-$99. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

“Our annual July 4th performance is much more than a concert—it’s a time for people of all ages to join together as we celebrate our great country,” says Maestro Kaufman. “And this year, in our fantastic new venue, our guest artists will bring to life the music of an American icon, Bruce Springsteen, and we’ll also feature music by an American treasure, John Williams! Exciting music and huge fireworks leave no doubt that this will be America’s favorite ‘birthday party’!

“No matter where our orchestra performs, the talent and passion of the musicians doesn’t change,” adds Kaufman. “And the programs being offered, as in summers past, will meet the extremely high standards that have always been the trademark of the Pacific Symphony summer concert series.”

Join the orchestra and Maestro Kaufman for this Independence Day extravaganza featuring “Symphonic Springsteen,” a high-voltage tribute to the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, America’s legendary singer-songwriter. Born to rock in the USA, Matt Ryan & The American Dream recreate Springsteen’s marathon, party-like performances and bring one of America’s most popular singers vividly to life, as headliner Ryan delivers a riveting, authentic Springsteen experience.

The audience will be on its feet cheering for such Springsteen hits as “Born in the USA,” “My Hometown,” “We Take Care of Our Own,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Hungry Heart” and “Born to Run.”

“It was a running joke from an early age that I looked and sounded like Bruce Springsteen,” says Ryan, the group’s ‘Bruce.’ Springsteen is an original—a genius in many ways—and our recreation suspends disbelief and lets people enjoy the music delivered as soulful as possible.”

Matt Ryan & The American Dream is a note-for-note, dead-on and visually accurate recreation of Springsteen and his E Street Band in concert. Ryan, who has considerable experience in the role of “The Boss,” has been a cast member of the prestigious father of all tribute shows, “Legends in Concert” since 2000. Ryan transformed that role into a stand-alone touring show, which comes to Orange County for the very first time with the Symphony for SummerFest 2017.

But this show is more than just Ryan as Springsteen—he is backed by a band of veteran world-class professional musicians who have played for bands and acts everywhere from Queen and Meatloaf to Blue Oyster Cult, Hall & Oats, Joe Cocker and Aretha Franklin. Band members include Matthew Sully on guitar; Dave McLaurin on sax (portraying Clarence Clemons); Joey Lunsford on piano; Atticus Finch on organ and keys; Danny Miranda on bass; and Jay Nichois on drums.

The evening’s grand array of music also includes the Symphony performing John Williams’ selections from “Star Wars,” John Phillip Sousa’s ‘March King,’ Henry Mancini’s “The Great Race March” from “The Great Race,” Richard Rodgers’ “Carousel Waltz” from “Carousel” and Dmitri Tiomkin’s “The Fair” from “Friendly Persuasion.” And no July 4th evening is complete without the holiday traditions of a salute to the U.S. Armed Forces and patriotic favorites, before closing with a brilliant fireworks finale!

While the location may be new (after 30 years performing at its former home in the now-closed Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre), the Symphony will continue to offer the same high-quality, idyllic, exceptional summer experience, jam-packed with exhilarating and magical music performed under a pleasant evening sky. In fact, patrons can expect an even more comfortable and intimate experience at Pacific Amphitheatre, which includes all-new remodeled seats and a casual, inviting atmosphere.

Additionally, with a variety of vendor options from Spectra for pre-concert dining, the evening is sure to sound and taste delicious! Dine on the Plaza Pacifica pre-concert or in the seats during the performance—the choices are many! Warm pleasant evenings, picnics overflowing with goodies, surrounded by family and friends, pre-concert entertainment, all remain part of the annual Symphony experience—for those planning their summer around five exceptional musical experiences.

“As they say, ‘home is where the heart is,’ ” Kaufman notes, “and the new summer home of Pacific Symphony will be the ‘heart’ of great music all season long. With everything that the Pacific Amphitheatre has to offer: great parking, comfortable seating, terrific acoustics and memorable music under the stars—our summer series will be a wonderful place to spend an evening listening to great music.”

Summer Festival 2017 is made possible by supporting sponsor, The Orange County Register, as well as The Westin South Coast Plaza and media sponsors PBS SoCal, K-Earth 101, KPCC and KUSC.