Help create a vision for a more walkable, livable and vibrant Aliso Viejo Town Center

Envision Aliso Viejo Town Center

Tell us what you want to experience at Town Center during public design meetings on April 3, 4 and April 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aliso Viejo Center, 31 Santa Barbara Drive.

The revitalization plans anticipate a future for Aliso Viejo where we all have the chance to spend more time in the City we love, while enjoying more shopping and dining opportunities and a greater sense of place.

YOUR input is absolutely key to this important process and we urge you to join us on as many nights as your schedule permits. See a quick video and get details here: http://www.imaginetowncenter.com/.

