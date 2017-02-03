HIGH DRAMA AND FIERY PASSION UNITE FOR VERDI’S “AIDA,” AS PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S CONCERT OPERA CONJURES ANCIENT EGYPT THROUGH EXTRAORDINARY VOICES AND FULL ORCHESTRA

Experience Verdi’s impeccable musical genius at its most voluptuous when Pacific Symphony delivers the concert opera, “Aida, ” recounting the doomed love triangle of an Egyptian princess, a young Nubian slave girl and the soldier they both love!

For three grand nights, the orchestra comes out of the pit and onto the stage for this semi-staged presentation of Verdi’s most popular and heartbreaking opera. Set amid the chaos and political upheaval of ancient Egypt, “Aida” unfolds its edge-of-your-seat story with all the dramatic power, glorious writing for the voice and vivid orchestration associated with the composer’s late period. This masterpiece of high emotion, grand tragedy and exquisite music includes some of opera’s most beloved arias and powerful choruses, as well as the stirring “Triumphal March.”

Making her North American debut as Aida is the young spinto-soprano Kelebogile Besong, who represented South Africa in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2015. This semi-staged production of “Aida” includes dancing, acting, staging, costumes and props.

With concert opera an annual event for the Symphony, history promises that this production will be highly popular, and like its predecessors, sure to sell out fast. “Aida” takes place Thursday, Feb. 23, Saturday, Feb. 25 and Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. The lobby will be transformed in ancient Egypt. Tickets are $45-$135; Box Circle, $215. A preview talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

