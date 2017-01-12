High School Dodgeball Nights return to Felipe Tennis Center Feb. 3, 2017

High School Dodgeball Nights return to Felipe Tennis Center Feb. 3, 2017Posted on January 12th, 2017
Grab your sneakers and head to the Felipe Tennis Center on February 3 for an exhilarating night of High School Dodgeball.
That’s right, High School Dodgeball is returning to the center at 27161 Nogal from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring your pals or come solo to make new friends while competing for forever bragging rights in a 6 vs 6 dodgeball tournament. If you’re not a dodgeball fan, don’t fret. The event will also feature music, fire pits, s’mores and more for a memorable, fun night.
It’s open to teens in grades 9-12. Cost is $5 per person and a student ID is required.
Register online at https://econnect.cityofmissionviejo.org by referencing course #4754. For more information, call 949-859-4348, ext. 5722.
Kelly Tokarski
Public Information Specialist
City of Mission Viejo