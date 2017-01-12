High School Dodgeball Nights return to Felipe Tennis Center Feb. 3, 2017

Grab your sneakers and head to the Felipe Tennis Center on February 3 for an exhilarating night of High School Dodgeball.

That’s right, High School Dodgeball is returning to the center at 27161 Nogal from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring your pals or come solo to make new friends while competing for forever bragging rights in a 6 vs 6 dodgeball tournament. If you’re not a dodgeball fan, don’t fret. The event will also feature music, fire pits, s’mores and more for a memorable, fun night.

It’s open to teens in grades 9-12. Cost is $5 per person and a student ID is required.

Register online at https://econnect.cityofmissionviejo.org by referencing course #4754. For more information, call 949-859-4348, ext. 5722.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo