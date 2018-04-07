High School Job & College Fair – Saturday, April 14

Organized by the Laguna Niguel Youth Committee. Meet potential employers and learn about part-time and summer job opportunities, internships and future career pathways.
Meet representatives from local colleges, universities, art schools and trade schools, and ask questions about their institutions, application process, and costs for attending. Includes a presentation on How to Dress for Interviews and How to Answer Questions from Potential Employers, from 10:30 to 10:45 AM.
Date: April 14, 2018
Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: City Hall, Community Room, and Council Chambers
Address: 30111 Crown Valley Parkway
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5100
Email: Email
Cost: Free