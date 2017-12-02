Holiday Big Band and Christmas Combo at Saddleback College

Come join the Christmas combo for a “bring your lunch” concert Wednesday, December 6 at noon in the Fine Arts Courtyard. The snack bar will be open and they will be performing creative jazz arrangements of favorite Christmas songs. Admission is free.

On Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m., in the McKinney Theatre, the Saddleback Big Band, under the direction of Joey Sellers, presents their Holiday Jazz Concert.

This fun concert features unique arrangements of holiday favorites, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce youngsters to the great American music called jazz. This lively concert for the whole family features a sing-along, some humor, and a special gift for the first 150 folks in the theatre.

Tickets are $15 at-the-door and $10 presale only, children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

The Saddleback Big Band is a standard size big band that explores wide stylistic territory. From the great Swing Era music of Earl Fatha Hines, Duke Ellington, Fletcher Henderson through the exotic voyages of Sun Ra, the rich textures of Gil Evans to music penned moments prior to performance, this engaging ensemble always thrills. Most concerts feature a world premiere combined with music of swinging historical importance. Guest artists have included Bill Holman, Ron Stout, James Moody, Jerry Pinter, Tony Malaby, Mark Helias, and Roberta Piket among others. Though the Big Band enjoys playing at its home in the beautiful McKinney Theatre at Saddleback College, they are also frequently the featured ensemble at jazz festivals and jazz venues throughout the Southland.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

by