Holiday Lights Decorating Contest Entry deadline is Monday, December 4 at 9:00 am

Holiday Lights Decorating Contest Entry deadline is Monday, December 4 at 9:00 amPosted on November 27th, 2017
Get into the holiday spirit! Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: -Christmas Carols (lights and music) -Merry and Bright (best display of lights) -White Christmas (icicles, snow, mostly white decorations) -Team Spirit Community -All American Holiday (tribute to all things patriotic) -Embracing Clark Griswold (cover your yard with anything Christmas) -Through a Child’s Eyes (inflatables, lights, and music)
Date: December 4, 2017
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Crown Valley Park – Registration Office
Address: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5100
Cost: FREE
