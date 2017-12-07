As the holiday season continues, so does San Diego’s premier Christmas Celebration

SAN DIEGO’S PREMIER CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION CONTINUES: SeaWorld’s holiday traditions are in full swing with a new breathtaking live nativity musical featuring more than 30 carols, storytelling puppets and live animals—camels, a donkey, doves, sheep and llamas. O Wondrous Night, The Greatest Story Never Told tells the Christmas story from a different point of view: through the eyes of animals. This stage show is part of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, now through Jan. 6, 2018. The most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is back this holiday season.

SeaWorld San Diego is the only theme park on the West Coast where people can meet this lovable character. Park guests can also cozy up at Santa’s Christmas Village and enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus, share their wish list and take pictures with Santa and encounter real reindeer. Seasonal favorites that have made SeaWorld Christmas Celebration a family holiday tradition have also returned, including Dolphin Island Christmas and Clyde & Seamore’s Christmas Special. SeaWorld is decked out like never before with more than a million holiday lights, hundreds of Christmas trees and 5,000 feet of garland. Plus, the lights of SeaWorld’s 320-foot Skytower Tree of Lights, Southern California’s largest Christmas tree, dance in sync with classic holiday songs. For more information visit: www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

ANNUAL WALRUS AWARENESS WEEK IS HERE: SeaWorld is proud to participate in Walrus Awareness Week through Dec. 9, 2017. This week (Dec. 3-9) along with partnering zoological parks across the country, SeaWorld celebrates the torpedo-shaped pinniped. The marine-life park’s Wild Arctic attraction is home to a male and female walrus named Mitik and Chouchou. Every day this week, the animals’ caretakers lead presentations that highlight the huge, large-flipper species and bring awareness to their plight in the wild. Despite tipping the scale at more than 3,500 pounds, walruses are said to be really fast swimmers. For more information about SeaWorld’s attractions, visit: www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

HOLIDAY BOWL TEAM DAY AT SEAWORLD: On Christmas Day, one of the nation’s top passing offenses will take a deep dive route into the holiday spirit at SeaWorld Christmas Celebration, a family-fun holiday tradition. Players and coaches from the 18th nationally ranked college football team, the Washington State Cougars, will enjoy a visit to Southern California’s premier marine-life park Monday, Dec. 25.

SAVE ON UNMATCHED HOLIDAY GIFT: SeaWorld San Diego has quite the theme park deal—the all-new SoCal Annual Pass. For just $99.99, this pass is only $10 more than the cost of a single-day admission. The pass’ value extends beyond its price, with 12 months of unlimited admission, free parking, two free guest tickets valid for select dates and discounts on in-park purchases. That is more than $400 in annual value. The annual pass can now be purchased for less than $100 and there are no blackout dates. SeaWorld is also offering the annual pass on easy payments of less than $9 a month through the park’s EZPay program with no down payment. Plus, a visit to SeaWorld helps support animal rescue programs with millions of dollars in donations and in-kind services to conservation projects around the world. Visiting animals at SeaWorld supports efforts to save them in the wild.

