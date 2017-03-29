Hop over to the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center for rabbit adoption special

In honor of spring, the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center is hosting a special rabbit promotion where you can adopt a furry new friend for only $20.

That’s right: If you’ve ever considered a rabbit, there’s no better place to find one than here. Before you do consider adopting Peter Rabbit, make sure you know a rabbit is the right pet for you. They are NOT great for small kids because they can get hurt if stepped on or dropped, but for older children and adults, rabbits can be tons of fun.

Consider the following:

Bunnies are quiet so they are perfect for apartment dwellers.

They have a ton of personality. If you visit the shelter, ask volunteers what each one is like. Some bunnies are rambunctious and playful while others are more shy and reserved.

While rabbits need less space than dogs, they still need daily time out of their cage to hop around and play. They require a specific food, and cleaning up after a rabbit takes some time. Shelter rabbits are trained to use a litter pan just like cats. That training will need to be reinforced once they go to their forever home. Rabbits love to run through obstacles courses and can be trained. The Mission Viejo Animal Services Center can give you tips on rabbit-proofing your home.

Rabbits can live up to 12 years if properly cared for and come in all colors and sizes.

If you are ready to make the commitment to love and care for a rabbit, stop by the animal services center at 28095 Hillcrest and meet some bunnies today. Your rabbit will go home spayed or neutered and microchipped. For more information, call 949-470-3045.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo

