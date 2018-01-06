Human Trafficking Workshop – Come Learn About How to Help Combat this Crime! Other News from the City of Laguna Niguel

Human Trafficking Workshop – Come Learn About How to Help Combat this Crime! Other News from the City of Laguna NiguelPosted on January 6th, 2018
City Facilities Holiday Schedule – In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, City Hall, Crown Valley Park Offices,
and Sea Country and Community Center will be closed on Monday, January 16. The Skate
Park is open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the pool is open regularly scheduled hours. Trash
pick-up service and street sweeping will remain as scheduled.
Reminder: Sign Up for the January 9 Jr. Civic Workshop – Orange County Fire
Authority – On the second Tuesday of each month, 6th-8th graders are invited to attend
monthly workshops to learn about various City topics. The Orange County
Fire Authority will present information about firefighting and being fire smart
at the next workshop on Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall
Community Room. Community service hours are awarded each month.
Register online.
Human Trafficking Workshop – Come Learn About How to Help Combat this
Crime!
Thursday, January 18
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
City Hall Community Room (30111 Crown Valley Parkway)
In support of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Laguna Niguel
continues to raise awareness of this horrific crime with its first Human
Trafficking Workshop of the year. Human Trafficking is happening right here in South
Orange County and is a booming business because traffickers know they can get more
money from customers in Orange County than from other areas of the state. If you are
interested in volunteering or learning more about this important subject, we encourage you
to attend this workshop because a small effort can make a life-changing difference in
someone’s future.
The Grand Jury Needs You – Apply Today!
The Orange County Superior Court is actively seeking qualified volunteers to serve on the
next Grand Jury. The panel investigates the performance of county, city, and other local
agencies, analyzes data and writes reports with recommendations for improvements, and
investigates citizen complaints about local government agencies. The one-year term begins
June 29, 2018. The application deadline is Friday, January 26. For more information or to
apply, visit the Grand Jury’s website.
The requirements to serve include:
* At least 18 years of age
* A United States citizen
* An Orange County resident for at least one year
* In possession of sound judgment and good character
UPCOMING EVENTS
Pickleball Court Dedication
Wednesday, January 10
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Laguna Niguel Regional Park (28241 La Paz Road)
Please join us for a Pickleball Courts Dedication at Laguna Niguel
Regional Park to celebrate the opening of four pickleball courts. The
Dedication is free for the public to attend. The County entrance fee
will be waived for those who mention the pickleball dedication at the
entrance gate.
