Human Trafficking Workshop – Come Learn About How to Help Combat this Crime! Other News from the City of Laguna Niguel

City Facilities Holiday Schedule – In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, City Hall, Crown Valley Park Offices,

and Sea Country and Community Center will be closed on Monday, January 16. The Skate

Park is open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the pool is open regularly scheduled hours. Trash

pick-up service and street sweeping will remain as scheduled.

Reminder: Sign Up for the January 9 Jr. Civic Workshop – Orange County Fire

Authority – On the second Tuesday of each month, 6th-8th graders are invited to attend

monthly workshops to learn about various City topics. The Orange County

Fire Authority will present information about firefighting and being fire smart

at the next workshop on Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall

Community Room. Community service hours are awarded each month.

Register online.

Human Trafficking Workshop – Come Learn About How to Help Combat this

Crime!

Thursday, January 18

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City Hall Community Room (30111 Crown Valley Parkway)

In support of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Laguna Niguel

continues to raise awareness of this horrific crime with its first Human

Trafficking Workshop of the year. Human Trafficking is happening right here in South

Orange County and is a booming business because traffickers know they can get more

money from customers in Orange County than from other areas of the state. If you are

interested in volunteering or learning more about this important subject, we encourage you

Click to View

to attend this workshop because a small effort can make a life-changing difference in

someone’s future.

The Grand Jury Needs You – Apply Today!

The Orange County Superior Court is actively seeking qualified volunteers to serve on the

next Grand Jury. The panel investigates the performance of county, city, and other local

agencies, analyzes data and writes reports with recommendations for improvements, and

investigates citizen complaints about local government agencies. The one-year term begins

June 29, 2018. The application deadline is Friday, January 26. For more information or to

apply, visit the Grand Jury’s website.

The requirements to serve include:

* At least 18 years of age

* A United States citizen

* An Orange County resident for at least one year

* In possession of sound judgment and good character

UPCOMING EVENTS

Pickleball Court Dedication

Wednesday, January 10

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Laguna Niguel Regional Park (28241 La Paz Road)

Please join us for a Pickleball Courts Dedication at Laguna Niguel

Regional Park to celebrate the opening of four pickleball courts. The

Dedication is free for the public to attend. The County entrance fee

will be waived for those who mention the pickleball dedication at the

entrance gate.

www.cityoflagunaniguel.org



City of Laguna Niguel

30111 Crown Valley Parkway

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Tel: (949) 362-4300

Fax: (949) 362-4340 City of Laguna Niguel30111 Crown Valley ParkwayLaguna Niguel, CA 92677Tel: (949) 362-4300Fax: (949) 362-4340

by