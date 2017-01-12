If you have an old computer, hard drive, TV or other electronic device, drop it off at Mission Viejo City Hall on Saturday, January 21 for a good cause

If you have an old computer, hard drive, TV or other electronic device, drop it off at Mission Viejo City Hall on Saturday, January 21 for a good causePosted on January 12th, 2017
E-Waste Recycling event Jan. 21, 2017 will benefit Relay For Life
The free E-Waste Recycling event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 Civic Center. Bring old cameras, laptops; monitors; copiers; radios; fax machines; cell phones; keyboards; printers; scanners; hard drives; MPS players; and other electronics for recycling. Proceeds will benefit Relay For Life of Mission Viejo, an annual American Cancer Society event that raises money for cancer research and programs.
For more information, contact mvgreen@cityofmissionviejo.org or 949-470-3010.
Kelly Tokarski
Public Information Specialist
City of Mission Viejo
